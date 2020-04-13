Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, a man, dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi, was seen distributing masks and hand sanitizers to the people here in Odisha , the news agency ANI reported on Monday.

According to the ANI, the man was spotted distributing masks and hand sanitizers among the people in the slum areas near the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar .

Odisha: A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi walked around in slum areas near AIIMS in Bhubaneswar and distributed masks & hand sanitizers among the people. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gm89HcbZTv — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Notably, the Odisha government has made wearing face masks compulsory for all while stepping outside their homes to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

As per the State government order, stepping out of homes without masks will be an offence inviting a penalty of Rs 200 on the first three instances of violation and Rs 500 subsequently.

So far the total COVID-19 positive cases in the State rose to 55 on Monday, with one new case reported in last 24 hours. Out of the total 55 COVID-19 positive cases, one person has lost his life while 41 are active COVID-19 cases, and 13 patients have been completely recovered and discharged from the hospital.