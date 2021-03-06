Bhubaneswar: Tension gripped in the Capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar when two miscreants chased and brutally attacked and murdered a youth with sharp weapons at CRP square in broad daylight.

The deceased has been identified as Tukuna Das, a resident of Salia sahi in Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place at CRP square at around 11.30 am when two miscreants identified as Sagar and Sudhir prusty were travelling in a pick-up van with Tukuna . Both of them had a heated argument with Tukuna and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Later,Tukuna was rescued and admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The irate passerby overpowered the miscreants, vandalised the pcr van and severely thrashed them and later handed over to the Commissionerate police.

Past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.

The police have detained both of them in this connection following the incident.