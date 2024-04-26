Several trains cancelled and diverted, check full list here

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) today informed that several trains will be cancelled while some others have been diverted due to safety-related modernisation work.

According to the ECoR, the railway is carrying out safety-related modernisation work between Tikiri-Singaram-Laxmipur Road Stations in Rayagada-Koraput Railway section for commissioning of doubling work and at Talcher Road Station for linking Angul-Sukinda Rail Line along with commissioning of 4th line between Talcher Road and Talcher.

In view of this, the following trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled, and diverted:

Trains Partially-Cancelled:

08546/18545 Visakhapaqtnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam between 28th April to 8th May 2024 and from Koraput between 28th April to 9th May 2024 will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Koraput from both the directions.

08108/18107 Jagadallpur-Rourkela-Jagadalpur Express from Rourkela between 27th April to 7th May and from Jagadalpur between 28th April to 8th May 2024 will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Jagadalpur from both directions.

18005/18006 Howrah-Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Howrah between 26th April to 6th May and from Jagadalpur between 28th April to 8th May 2024 will remain cancelled between Titilagarh and Jagadalpur from both directions.

Trains Cancelled:

18512/18511 Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly Express from Visakhapatnam on 29th April, 3rd & 6th May and from Koraput on 30th April & 4th & 7th May, 2024 will remain cancelled.

18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from Rourkela between 27th April to 2nd May and from Puri between 28th April to 3rd May 2024 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of Trains bypassing Talcher Station and providing Stoppage at Talcher Road Station:

08427/08428 Angul Puri-Angul Special from both directions between 28th April to 2nd May 2024.

18425/18426 Puri-Durg-Puri Express from Puri between 28th April to 2nd May 2024 and from Durg between 27th April to 2nd May 2024.

18451/18452 Hatia-Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express from both the directions between 28th April to 1st May 2024.

20807/20808 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Visakhapatnam on 30th April and from Amritsar on 27th & 28th April 2024.

20831/20832 Shalimar-Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Shalimar on 29th April & 1st May and from Sambalpur on 28 & 30th April and 2nd May 2024.

20862/20861 Ahmedabad-Puri-Ahmedabad Express from Ahmedabad on 26th April and from Puri on 1st May 2024.

12146/12145 Puri-LTT-Puri Express from Puri on 30th April and from LTT on 28th April 2024.

