45 vehicles fined Rs 2,39,000 for using Black Film in Cuttack

Cuttack: Traffic police reportedly collected a whooping fine of Rs 2,39,000 from a total of 45 vehicle for using Black Film in Cuttack City in last two days.
Taking to its X handle, the Cuttack DCP said, “Traffic wing of Cuttack UPD conducted a Special Drive with “Zero tolerance approach” against Black Film on vehicles. In last 02 days challan imposed on 45 vehicles with sum of ₹2,39,000/-.”
Traffic wing of Cuttack UPD conducted a Special Drive with "Zero tolerance approach" against Black Film on vehicles.
Similarly, a total of 370 e-chalans were issued after 479 vehicles were checked in the last 24 hours. Similarly, fine of Rs 402000 was also imposed and a total of 5 DLs were suspended.
Besides, two cases of drunken driving were detected during the mv checking during evening and night time.
Intensive MV Checking during Evening and Night Time is ongoing to check the movement of Miscreants / Antisocials and check drunk driving.
