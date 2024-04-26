45 vehicles fined Rs 2,39,000 for using Black Film in Cuttack

Odisha
45 vehicles fined for using black film in cuttack

Cuttack: Traffic police reportedly collected a whooping fine of Rs 2,39,000 from a total of 45 vehicle for using Black Film in Cuttack City in last two days.

Taking to its X handle, the Cuttack DCP said, “Traffic wing of Cuttack UPD conducted a Special Drive with “Zero tolerance approach” against Black Film on vehicles. In last 02 days challan imposed on 45 vehicles with sum of ₹2,39,000/-.”

Similarly, a total of 370 e-chalans were issued after 479 vehicles were checked in the last 24 hours. Similarly, fine of Rs 402000 was also imposed and a total of 5 DLs were suspended.

Besides, two cases of drunken driving were detected during the mv checking during evening and night time.

 
