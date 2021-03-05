Bhubaneswar: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took the prime accused Biban Biswal in Anjana Mishra gang-rape case, to the crime spot in Baranga of Cuttack district to recreate the scene today.

Anjana Mishra, the survivor of Barang gang rape case, identified the prime accused during Test Identification (TI) parade conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Jharapada jail on March 3.

The CBI took Biban on a two-day remand after conducting his TI parade.

On February 22, Odisha police with the help of the Maharashtra police arrested the prime accused Biban Biswal, who had been evading arrest for last 22 years, from Aamby Valley in Lonavala near Mumbai.

The other two accused had been arrested earlier in 1999.