Chandbali: With no assistance and benefits under different government-sponsored health programmes, a two-year-old kidney patient of Bankamuha village in Nandapur panchayat under Chandbali block in the Bhadrak district of Odisha has been battling for life.

Everything was well for Priyanka, daughter of a physically disabled man Premanand Nayak. However, her health deteriorated as she grew up. Being poor and disabled, Premanand cannot afford his daughter’s treatment.

With no proper treatment, Priyanka’s health condition has been further deteriorating.

Her belly, legs, hands and face have been swelling up. With severe pain, the little girl has been crying for help.

Sources said, Priyanka took her vaccine from Aradi health centre when she was just 18 months old. Since then, her health has not been well. Although her parents have treated her in Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital, there has been no improvement.

During her treatment in SCB, doctors declared that Priyanka was suffering from a kidney ailment. However, Premanand couldn’t pay the treatment fees and brought Priyanka back home. Since then, the little girl has been living in pain.

“We could take our daughter for treatment, if we get some help from the government or some well-wishers,” said Priyanka’s parents and begged for help. They also tried to bring the matter to the notice of the District Collector.

The parents have requested well-wishers to contact them through their phone number 7381213102 for donations and help their daughter to get a new lease of life.