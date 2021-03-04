Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Thursday ,Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold price increases in the capital city of Odisha on Thursday.

Today, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,450 per 10 grams for 22 carats while gold recorded at Rs 46,300 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

On Wednesday, the price of gold recorded at Rs 42,100 per 10 grams for 22 carats while 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 45,930 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

Gold prices in different Metro cities of India: