Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

Record single-day spike of 265 COVID19 deaths, 7,964 cases in India

Breaking News

Bus Carrying Migrants Overturns In Odisha’s Balasore District

Breaking News

6 more COVID19 positive cases detected in Bargarh: district collector

Breaking News

Odisha govt exempts road tax for buses, passenger vehicles for 3 months- April, May…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.