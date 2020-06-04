4 New COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar: BMC

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

With 65 recoveries today, the total recovered cases of Odisha has reached 1481

Breaking News

COVID19 Positive Tally Reaches 2478 In Odisha As State Reports 90 New Cases Today

Breaking News

Khordha in Odisha reports 19 more COVID-19 positive cases

Breaking News

Govt school students in Odisha to get cooking expenses

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.