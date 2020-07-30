10 more persons die of COVID19 in Odisha, toll rises to 169

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
1203 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 30,000 Mark
Odisha reports 1203 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Tally stands at 30,378.
5 More Covid-19 Deaths In Odisha, Toll Rises To 159
Odisha reports 1068 new Covid-19 cases in 28 districts.Tally stands at 29175.
Demise of 7 COVID19 Positive Patients In Odisha Today, Toll Reaches 154
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.