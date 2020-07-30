10 more persons die of COVID19 in Odisha, toll rises to 169

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha reports 1203 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Tally stands at 30,378.

Breaking News

5 More Covid-19 Deaths In Odisha, Toll Rises To 159

Breaking News

Odisha reports 1068 new Covid-19 cases in 28 districts.Tally stands at 29175.

Breaking News

Demise of 7 COVID19 Positive Patients In Odisha Today, Toll Reaches 154

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.