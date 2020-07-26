10 Covid Deaths in Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 140

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha reports 1320 COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Tally mounts to 24,013

Breaking News

COVID19 claims 6 more lives in Odisha as death toll climbs up to 120

Breaking News

Highest Ever! 1594 Covid Positives In Odisha Today

Breaking News

COVID19 claims six more lives in Odisha as death toll rises to 114

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.