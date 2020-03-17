Five from Odisha killed, three critical in tragic accident in West Bengal

Five from Odisha killed, three critical in tragic accident in West Bengal

Bhubaneswar : Five members of a family from Odisha died and three others sustained severe injuries as the car in which they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Siliguri , West Bengal on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Ratikant Nanda of Bhubaneswar and his family members.

The incident occurred when the family members were on their way to Silguri in a Tata Sumo. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle following which the four wheeler skidded off the road and fell about 100 feet.

The injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.