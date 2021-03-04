KV Recruitment 2021 Notification: Recruitment For Several Teaching And Non-Teaching Jobs Across India Begins, Check Details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is conducting interviews of the interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of several vacant teaching and non-teaching posts across the country.

According to the notifications, the eligible and interested candidates can apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 and appear for the interview. The selected candidates will be posted on Contract Basis for the year 2021-22.

Click on the links given below to get more details about the recruitment drive like educational qualification, age limit, important dates, vacancy details, selection process.

SL.No Locations of Kendriya Vidyalayas Last Date of Application/Interview Date Links To Read The Notification
1 KV Balasore

 

 March 16, 17 and 18, 2021

 

 Click here to read the notification.
2 KV Deogarh March 9, 2021

 

 Click here to read the notification

 
3 KV Boudh

 

 March 8 and 9, 2021

 

 Click here to read the notification

 
4 KV Jharsuguda March 9, 2021

 

 Click here to read the notification

 
5 KV Ludhiana

 

 March 17 and 18, 2021

 

 Click here to read the notification

 
6 KV ITBP Karera

 

 March 15, 2021

 

 Click here to read the notification

 
7 KV Lucknow AMP

 

 March 8,9,10, 2021 Click here to read the notification

 
8 KV Mahabubnagar

 

 March 8, 2021 Click here to read the notification
9 KV Moradabad March 10, 2021 Click here to read the notification

 

