Cuttack: In a super successful surgery, doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha reattached chopped palms of two persons.

It was said that as the patients could reach the hospital within four hours of the incident limb replantation could be successful.

As per reports, the crime where the victims had to suffer limb amputation arose due to land dispute.

On May 22 the left hand of one Manoj Mallick of Dhenkanal district had been mutilated by miscreants in a crime. Similarly on May 29 the right hand of one Debiprasad Swain of Pattamundai in Kendrapara district was chopped.

Both the victims had reached SCB within four hours of the incident. And hence the surgeries were successful. The plastic surgeons of SCB performed the surgeries. Their treatment was free of cost.

While the surgery is successful the patients need to go through physiotherapy for a few days regularly so that the hands will be completely functional, said the doctors who performed the surgery.

Such victims should preserve the chopped body part in a poly bag which should be filled with ice cubes and reach SCB as soon as possible. If such patients can reach the hospital within 4 to 6 hours, they can get the severed limps replanted free of cost, said the departmental doctor.