Bhubaneswar reports 329 new COVID19 positives, 933 recovery cases

By WCE 7
You might also like
Breaking

Fake drug cases in Rourkela and Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik orders Crime…

Breaking

Another 8182 COVID patients recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours

Breaking

BREAKING: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (#OJEE – 2021), which was scheduled from…

Breaking

Four more vaccination centres opened in the BMC area for its citizens for…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.