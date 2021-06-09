Another 8032 COVID patients have recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours

By WCE 7
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha Govt effects reshuffle in IPS cadre today: Narasingha Bhol posted as Central…

Breaking

Bhubaneswar Reports 547 New COVID Positives, 1138 Recovery Cases

Breaking

BMC adds 3 more Drive-In Vaccination Locations in Bhubaneswar, 18-44 (1st Dose) &…

Breaking

CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 20 cr to BMC from the CMRF for Covid patients coming…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.