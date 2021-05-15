27 Districts In Odisha Fall Into COVID-19 Red Zone

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking

Jagannath Maharana murder case: Dhauli Police arrests the accused Anupbar but the…

Breaking

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extends warm wishes on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

Breaking

PM Narendra Modi to chair a high-level meeting today on the COVID19 related situation…

Breaking

India reports 3,26,098 new COVID cases and 3,53,299 discharges in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.