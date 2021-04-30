14 more patients succumb to Covid in Odisha, death toll rises to 2043

By WCE 7
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha reports 8681 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours

Breaking

Bharat Biotech reduces price of Covaxin to Rs 400 per dose for State Government

Breaking

More than Rs 5,66,65,000 fine collected, 350 shops, educational institutes, others…

Breaking

Rain and Lightning Likely In 13 Districts Of Odisha, Yellow Warning Issued

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.