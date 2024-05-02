Smartphones under Rs 30000 that can be purchased during ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sale

The Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days are currently live on the respective platforms. If you are someone who is looking for a good smartphone under Rs 30,000 we have some exciting choices for you. The Great Summer Sale on Amazon is live from 2nd May to 7th May while the Flipkart Big Saving Days are live between 2nd May and 9th May. Intersted buyers should keep it in mind that the offers are valid till stocks last and should hurry up to get a device.

One Plus Nord CE 3: The smartphone gets attractive offers from Amazon during the sale. It gets an effective price of Rs 19,499 against its original price of Rs 20,999. There are attractive bank offers available on the platform too. EMI on the smartphone starts from Rs 1018.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The camera unit houses three lenses including 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8MP Sony IMX355 and a 2MP macro sensor.

It is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G chipset with 6nm chipset. It boots Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

The device packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The battery capacity of the smartphone is 5000mAh and it supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Moto Edge 40 Neo: This beautiful smartphone is available on Flipkart from Rs 19,999. There is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. EMI options are also available on the device.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers a 6.55-inch pOLED display, FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen has HDR10+ certification and it gets an under-display biometric sensor. The device offers water protection of IP68 and a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. The battery on the device is 5000mAh while the RAM is up to 12GB (LPDDR4X). We get storage of up to 256GB on the device. In terms of OS, Android 13 is offered out of the box.

When it comes to camera specs, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers a 50MP main camera along with a secondary camera of 13MP. The selfie camera on the device is 32MP and it is housed in a punch hole cutout.

Connectivity features of the smartphone include 5G support, 3.5mm jack (which is a damn good feature), NFC, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, and much more. A 68W power adapter is offered in the box and can charge the battery up to 50 percent in 15 minutes.

Poco X6 5G: This device offers 256GB storage with 8GB of RAM. It costs Rs 17,999 including bank offers.

Poco X6 runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The Poco X6 gets a 5100 mAh battery. Charging speeds on the device is 67W. In terms of colour, we get X6 in black, white and blue.

At the front we do get 16MP front faming camera. However, on the rear we get 64MP primary camera with OIS. The other cameras are 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. The OS offered on the Poco X6 is MIUI 14 based on Android 14. Users will get 3 years of Android update along with 4 years of security patches on the X6.

One Plus Nord CE 4: This mid range smartphone gets attractive offers from Amazon during the sale. It gets an effective price of Rs 22,999 against its original price of Rs 24,999. There are attractive bank offers available on the platform too. EMI on the smartphone starts from Rs 1212.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G offers 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset powers the device. We get 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. At front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device supports 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the addition of a external SD card.

It boasts a 5,500mAh battery, just like the OnePlus 12R. The battery can be fully charge the device from 0-100 percent in just around 29 minutes with the 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Realme 12 Pro+: The device is available from Rs 24,999 against its original price of Rs 34,999 during the sale.

The realme 12 Pro+ offers a flagship 64MP periscope telephoto camera that gets 3X optical zoom along with a 6X in-sensor zoom. It is equipped with a 120Hz curved vision display with 67W SuperVOOC charging and a huge 5000mAh battery.

It device offers Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and offers Dolby Atmos. The realme 12 Pro+ 5G is offered in Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red colour options and in three storage variants.

Poco X6 Pro 5G: The device is available from Rs 22,999 against its original price of Rs 30,999 during the sale. There is an exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,650 on the device. If you are looking for a hardcore performer under Rs 25000, this device can be perfect choice for you.

Poco X6 Pro runs on a MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. The Poco X6 Pro gets a 5000 mAh battery. Charging speeds on the device is 67W. In terms of colour, we get X6 Pro in black, grey and yellow.

At the front we do get 16MP front faming camera. However, on the rear we get 64MP primary camera with OIS. The other cameras are 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. The OS offered on the Poco X6 Pro is HyperOS based on Android 14. Users will get 3 years of Android update along with 4 years of security patches on the X6 pro.

Nothing Phone 2: The device is available from Rs 29,999 during the sale on Flipkart. However, the price is limited for 2nd May only. If you looking for a device that offers clean OS without bloatware and ads along with some out of the box design, the Nothing Phone 2 can be your choice.

The highlights of the Nothing Phone 2 are a 6.7-inch flexible LTPO AMOLED display, Nothing OS 2.5, a new Glyph Interface, a dual camera setup with 50 MP + 50 MP rear cameras, a 32 MP selfie camera, and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The phone has a 4700 mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support. The device quickly charges up to 50 per cent power in less than 20 minutes.

One Plus 11R: The OnePlus 11R 5G is available at Rs 29,999 during the sale. The EMI on the device starts from Rs 1491. There is an exchange benefit of up to Rs 28,700 on the device.

One Plus 11R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch AMOLED. The peak brightness of the display is around 1450 nits. The resolution is 2772×1240 while the refresh rate is up to 120Hz. The RAM of the smartphone is up to 12GB. Speaking of storage, the device gets up to 256GB of internal storage. The device offers OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. On the rear camera, the primary sensor of the device is 50MP while the secondary camera is 8MP. The third sensor of the smartphone is 2MP. In terms of battery, the OnePlus 11R offers a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.