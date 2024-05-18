Odisha Elections 2024: Campaigning for second phase concludes today

Bhubaneswar: The campaigning for the second phase election in Odisha is set to end today. The polls are scheduled on May 20 at five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly constituencies.

During this phase voting will be conducted in LS constituencies including Balangir, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Kandhamal and Aska.

It is worth mentioning here that in 2019, out of these five Lok Sabha seats BJP won 60 percent, while in case of the Assembly seats the party could win only 12 percent. BJD however won 40 percent Lok Sabha seats and 73 percent Assembly seats. The challenge for the BJP this time is to maintain the Lok Sabha results of 2019 and increase the number of Assembly seats. Similarly, BJD’s challenge is to retain the Assembly seats and increase the Lok Sabha seats.

Likewise, out of 35 assembly seats under these five parliamentary constituencies, BJD won 26 seats in 2019, while Congress won four seats, BJP four seats and CPIM one seat.

Notably, this year Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is contesting from Kantbanji as an MLA candidate, focusing on Balangir Lok Sabha seat. However, BJP is trying hard to maintain its stronghold. The heavyweights of all parties are targeting and want to win the Balangir seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have been to Balangir and campaigned for their respective parties.

Here’s the list of candidates for the second phase elections in the state: