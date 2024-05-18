Below Header Govt Ad

Heatwave in Odisha: Maximum temperature to rise by 2-4 degrees in next 4-5 days, predicts IMD

Odisha
By Deepa Sharma
Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degree Celsius in next four to five days in Odisha.

Sharing about the weather updates, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “Maximum Temperature (day temperature) likely to gradually rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in subsequent 4 to 5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the weather department predicted that as many as nine districts of Odisha will witness light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain today.

Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Koraput, Rayagarah, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Khandamal, Boudh, Nayagarah, Angul and Dhenkanal, said the IMD.

Furthermore, the weather department added that people  are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places protect from lightning strike.

