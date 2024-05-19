Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G launched in India: Price, specs here

Tecno Camon 30 series smartphones has been launched in India. The series consists of the Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G. The two smartphones are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 70W fast charging and has support for IP53 dust and water resistance.

Check the price, and features of the device here.

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 50G price in India:

The Camon 30 5G smartphone price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, its more expensive sibling, the Camon 30 Premier 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the single 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

The company is also offering a Rs 3,000 discount on the purchase of these devices (no cards mentioned yet), along with free goodies worth around Rs 4,999.

Tecno Camon 30 5G specs

The Tecno Camon 30 5G features an LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. The phone comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The latest Tecno device comes with a dual speaker setup with Dolby sound support, NFC, IP53 dust and water resistance, IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Camon 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via a 70W fast charger and also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Canon 30 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone also features a 50MP autofocus sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specs

The Camon 30 Premier 5G comes with a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1264 x 2780. The smartphone features 120Hz adapative refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1400 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The slightly premium Tecno device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Camon 30 Premier features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x in-sensor zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone also features a 50MP front-facing autofocus shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

Also Read: Massive discounts offered on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 on Flipkart’s ‘Super Value Days’ sale