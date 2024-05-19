Below Header Govt Ad

Landmark decision! Physically fit Dutch woman gets permission for euthanasia after battling depression

World
By Subadh Nayak 0
Dutch woman gets permission for euthanasia
Image Courtesy: X/@Zoraya_ter_beek

Netherlands: In a landmark decision, a 29-year-old physically healthy Dutch woman won the right to die after battling depression.

Zoraya ter Beek, the woman, got the permission for euthanasia due to her severe and treatment-resistant depression.

She first applied for assisted suicide in 2020, citing prolonged depression and continuous suicidal thoughts resulting from childhood trauma, reported the Post. However, she got the final approval last week after a three-and-a-half-year long battle, confirmed the officials in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the move to permit Beek for euthanasia has caused a stir across Europe.

Also Read: Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Raisi Suffers ‘Hard Landing’ In Azerbaijan

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11521 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.