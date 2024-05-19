Landmark decision! Physically fit Dutch woman gets permission for euthanasia after battling depression

Netherlands: In a landmark decision, a 29-year-old physically healthy Dutch woman won the right to die after battling depression.

Zoraya ter Beek, the woman, got the permission for euthanasia due to her severe and treatment-resistant depression.

She first applied for assisted suicide in 2020, citing prolonged depression and continuous suicidal thoughts resulting from childhood trauma, reported the Post. However, she got the final approval last week after a three-and-a-half-year long battle, confirmed the officials in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the move to permit Beek for euthanasia has caused a stir across Europe.