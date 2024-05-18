Car crashes into shop in Dharmagarh of Odisha, details here

Dharmagarh: In a shocking incident a car crashed into a shop in Dharmagarh block of Kalahandi in Odisha on Saturday, said reports.

Reports say that the car crashed into the shutter of the shop. The car was coming from Bhawanipatna when the driver lost control near the Dharmagarh bus stand and crashed into a closed shop.

The SUV (a Mahindra Scorpio) driver lost control over the wheels and first rammed into a cow and then crashed into the shutter of the shop. The cow was killed on the spot. All the five passengers in the car have been detained by the police.

It is worth mentioning here that the incident took place in the wee hours and the shop was closed hence no one was injured in the accident.