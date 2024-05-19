Realme GT 6T will offer the World’s Brightest Flagship Display

Realme will be launching its next flagship device very soon and it will be none other than the Realme GT 6T. The launch of the device is on May 22 and the company has already hinted the specifications. Well, the device will offer ‘World’s Brightest Flagship Display’ and that is quite a big thing. The brand has announced that the Realme GT 6T will be offering 6000 nits of brightness.

The Realme GT 6T will be offering an 8T LTPO panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a protection of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Well the company is yet to reveal the diagonal and resolution of the display.

There are some specifications of the device that has already been confirmed by the company. The device packs 5000mAh battery that is compatible with 120W charging. A Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset is offered at the core of the device. This means that the smartphone will be the first device to get the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chipset. Various reports have suggested that the Realme GT 6T is nothing but a rebranded GT Neo6 SE.

This means that the GT 6T will share the same specifications as the GT Neo6 SE. The GT Neo6 SE offers a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. We get a LTPO AMOLED display with two cameras at the rear. We will get 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide lens on the rear camera module. On the other hand the selfie camera is a 32MP shooter.

The connectivity options available on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BDS, GLONASS, NFC, USB 2.0 and much more. Sensors on the device should include optical fingerprint senesor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum etc.

Realme is going to launch the Buds Air 6, Buds Wireless 3 Neo wireless earphones in India alongside the Realme GT 6T.

