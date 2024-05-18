8 charred to death after bus catches fire in Haryana’s Nuh

Nuh: In a tragic incident, at least eight people were charred to death, while nearly 24 people were injured after a bus caught fire in Haryana’s Nuh. The incident occurred at around 1.30 am.

According to reports, around 60 passengers were on a religious pilgrim when the bus caught fire. However, the reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

The locals present at the scene rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. On receiving information, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation and tried to douse the flames.

The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar incident earlier, at least seven members of a family, including five children, were killed on Tuesday after their hut caught fire in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Devi (30), her two daughters Kajal Kumari (4) and Gudiya (2) and her son Bajrangi Kumar (6). Others were Kanti Kumari (6), Shivani (3) and Maya Devi (25), who were relatives of Pushpa.

The incident took place on April 10 afternoon at Ibrahimpur village in Nasriganj sub-division in Sasaram in Rohtas district.