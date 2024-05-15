Orissa High Court recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 35 Stenographer Group ‘C’ posts, details inside

Orissa High Court recruitment 2024: The Orissa High Court is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant posts. An official notification for the same has been released. Positions of Junior Stenographer group C will be filled up under this recruitment drive. A total of 35 vacant positions are available.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. Applications need to be submitted via the website at www.orissahighcourt.nic.in. The online registration process is scheduled to begin from May 20. For further details, check below:

Important dates for Orissa High Court Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: May 20, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: June 18, 2024

Eligibility for Orissa High Court Recruitment 2024

Interested candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

They should have a minimum typing speed of 80 words per minute.

Minimum age limit to be eligible to apply: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit to be eligible to apply: 32 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

How to Apply