Vivo V30e with Snapdragon 6 gen1 unveiled for Indian market, Know details

Vivo V30e smartphone has been is launched in India on May 2 (today) and the smartphone will go on sale in India from May 9. The device will be available in retail stores and via online on Flipkart as well as on Vivo’s official website. The smartphone from Vivo is a mid-range device and offers good specs for its budget.

The Vivo V30e smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The RAM of the device is 8GB while the storage is either 128GB or 256GB. The device gets Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box. The company has promised three years of Android update and four years of security updates for the device.

The smartphone offers a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It gets a curved display at the front. The fingerprint sensor is offered underneath the display. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is housed in the punch-hole of the device.

The device does offer a stunning design with a primary camera of 50MP at the rear. The primary camera of the device offers a Sony IMX882 sensor as the primary shooter and it can record 4K videos. The primary camera can also be used as a 50mm prime-focal length portrait lens. The ultra-wide camera is an 8MP lens. The selfie camera is a 50MP sensor and it offers an autofocus sensor. There is a signature Aura light that is offered on the circular camera island of the device. The Vivo V30e will be available in two different colours- Velvet Red and Silk Blue.

The 5500mAh battery of the device not only offers long backup but also ensures that it will last for more than 3 years. It is the first time a V series device has a massive battery. The battery will also have a “4-year battery health” and this means that the V30e will have 80% of its capacity even after 1600 full cycles. It supports 44W fast charging support. It is quite surprising to note that the Vivo V30e is one of the slimmest devices at just 7.69 mm. Connectivity features includes features like IP64 rating, USB-C charging as well as 5G connectivity.

Price

8GB + 128 GB: Rs 27,999

8GB + 256 GB: Rs 29,999