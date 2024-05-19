Massive discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 on Flipkart’s ‘Super Value Days’ sale

Flipkart ‘Super Value Days’ sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform offering discounts and other money saving deals on various products. The sale will be hosted from May 16 to May 20. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on several smartphones including the premium iPhones.

If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone and waiting for prices to drop, the right opportunity has arrived for you. You can avail discounts on iPhones at Flipkart’s ‘Super Value Days’ sale to save some extra bucks on the purchase of the iPhone. Here are all the offers and discounts available on iPhones during the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and features a 6.1-inch OLED display. It has a 12MP main, ultrawide, and front cameras. The iPhone 13 is listed for Rs 59,900 on Apple’s website but Flipkart is offering Rs 5,901 discount on the device and it is listed for Rs 53,999 on the platform. In addition to this, interested buyers can avail Rs 4,000 discount on SBI credit card transactions. The effective price of iPhone 13 after these offers will be Rs 49,999.

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip and features a 6.1-inch OLED display. It includes a 12MP main, ultrawide, and front cameras. The iPhone 14 is listed for Rs 69,900 on Apple’s website. However, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 10,901 on the device, making it available for Rs 58,999 on the platform. Additionally, interested buyers can avail a Rs 500 discount on UPI transactions. The effective price of the iPhone 14 after these offers will be Rs 58,499.

Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic chip and features a 6.1-inch OLED display. It includes a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 12MP telephoto camera. It also gets 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 15 is listed for Rs 79,900 on Apple’s website. However, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 5,901 on the device, making it available for Rs 71,999 on the platform. Additionally, interested buyers can avail a Rs 4,000 discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions. The effective price of the iPhone 15 after these offers will be Rs 67,999.

