Samsung launches new affordable Galaxy A05s with Snapdragon 680 SoC at Rs 14,999

Samsung has launched a new affordable offering Galaxy A05s in India under the price range of Rs 15,000. The budget smartphone launched under the Galaxy A-series phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device packs up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Check the price, specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A05s here.

Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage option. The smartphone is available for sale via Samsung’s online store, and retail stores across the country. The phone has been introduced in three colour options — Light Green, Light Violet, and Black.

The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A05s features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixel. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It runs One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13.

It packs up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 6GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone has a microSD card slot that can be used for expansion of storage up to 1TB.

With the Galaxy A05s you get a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, you get a 13MP front camera.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Moreover, the Galaxy A05s will be getting the updates for Android 14 and Android 15, and four years of security updates.

The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock for security purposes. Other than this, the phone also has 2.4G+5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Dolby Atmos audio. In dimension, the phone measures 168.0 x 77.8 x 8.8, and weighs 194 grams.

Also Read: Get Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Under Rs 5000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival