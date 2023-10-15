Get Samsung Galaxy M34 5G under Rs 5000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Galaxy M34 5G is offered under Rs 5000 during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon. However, the buyer has to play with the offers available on the platform in order to avail it. The device is priced at Rs 16,299 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant on the platform.

When it comes to bank offers the Galaxy M34 5G gets up to Rs 1000 discount on SBI cards. The EMI on the device starts at Rs 873. If you are willing to get exchange benefit, you can get up to Rs 17,000 off on the device. Buyers should keep it in mind that the exchange benefit depends on the condition of the smartphone.

Specifications

The device is equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset making it fast and super power-efficient. The phone packs a large 6000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide last up to 2 days on a single charge.

The Galaxy M34 5G houses a triple-camera unit with an 50MP (OIS) No Shake primary sensor. It provides high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. For selfies, and video calls, the device features a 13MP high-resolution front camera. It has a Monster Shot 2.0 feature that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

It also sports the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects to allow customers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

It is available in three colours — Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue.

Moreover, the company has promised to provide up to 4 generations of OS Upgrades and 5 years of Security updates.