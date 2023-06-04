Realme 11 Pro, Pro Plus launching in India on June 8: Expected price, specs and all other details

Realme 11 Pro series is scheduled to launch in India on June 8th, 2023. The Realme 11 Pro series smartphones are expected to arrive in the mid-range category. The Realme 11 series made their debut in China on May 10th. The Realme 11 series include three models Relame 11, Realme 11 Pro and Pro Plus to India. However, only the Pro models of the Realme 11 will be introduced in the country for the time being. Realme 11 Pro series may cost slightly more than what the 10 Pro series cost.

Realme 11 Pro India launch event

The Realme 11 Pro series has been slated to launch in India on June 8th, at 12 noon IST. Realme’s latest brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, will be seen in the event.

Realme has not specified whether the event will be hosted online on not as the company is yet to publish a live stream link for the launch of the two smartphones.

However, Realme has posted a link to buy tickets to the launch event, which will be hosted at a venue in Delhi. Tickets for the event are priced at Rs 699, and can be purchased on Paytm Insider.

Realme 11 Pro series: price and availability

Realme has not revealed the price details of the two smartphones yet in India, and rumours have not offered word on what the local pricing of the two phones would be.

If we look at its Chinese model pricing, the Realme 11 Pro is priced between CNY 1,799 and CNY 2,299 (Rs 20,900 and Rs 26,700) across all of its RAM and storage variants, while the Realme 11 Pro Plus is priced between CNY 2,099 and CNY 2,799 (Rs 24,400 and Rs 32,600).

The Realme 10 Pro costs Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 for it’s two RAM and storage variants, while the Realme 10 Pro Plus is priced between Rs 22,999 and Rs 26,999 across its three RAM and storage variants.

The Realme 11 Pro and Pro Plus is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000. The smartphones will be available for sale via Flipkart and Realme’s online website, and in offline retailers as well. We will get the exact details of it’s price, sale date and offers at the launch event.

Realme 11 Pro series: design and colours

Realme has partnered with Gucci designer Matteo Menotto for the smartphone’s overall design. The Realme 11 Pro series will feature what the brand has called ‘premium vegan leather’ on the rear. The company has teased the device in Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green colour options.

Realme 11 Pro specifications

Display:

The Realme 11 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 93.65 percent screen to body ratio, and slim bezels.

Processor:

The smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The same processor was featured in the Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone, which was launched on May 16th. The chipset is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, which powers Nothing Phone (1).

RAM and storage:

The China variant of the Realme 11 Pro features up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The India specific model might carry the same storage specs.

Operating System:

The smartphone will boot Android 13 out of the box, with the Realme UI 4.0 custom interface on top

Cameras:

The Realme 11 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, and a 2MP macro unit. It will likely have a 16MP selfie camera housed in a drill-hole slot.

Battery:

The device might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Connectivity:

The Realme 11 Pro will come with 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port, and NFC.

Realme 11 Pro Plus specifications

Display:

The Realme 11 Pro Plus is said to feature the exact same display as the Pro variant.

Processor:

It will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

RAM and storage:

While the Plus variant will feature the same amount of RAM as the Pro model, it does have additional storage in the form of a 1TB variant in China

OS:

It will run on Android 13, with the tweaked Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Cameras:

The Realme 11 Pro Plus will feature a triple rear camera setup that will house a 200MP primary camera, with an 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP macro unit in tow. Realme has also teased a 4x zoom lens feature on the Pro Plus variant. It’s not clear if this will be a software-aided feature, assisted by sensor crop on the high resolution sensor. Selfies will be taken by a 32MP shooter at front.

Battery:

The Plus variant will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery size, but come with 100W fast charging support.

Connectivity:

The connectivity option will be the same as Realme 11 Pro.