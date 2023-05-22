Realme Narzo N53 special sale in India with a starting price of Rs 8,999

Realme will hold a special sale of the recently launched Narzo N53 on Amazon and it’s India website today i.e May 22. The Realme Narzo N53 was launched last week in the country and will go on sale for all on March 24.

However, as promised by the brand, it will carry out a special sale of the phone today i.e May 22 from 2 pm till 4 pm (local time) in India through Amazon and Realme website.

Realme Narzo N53 price

The Realme Narzo N53 price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option has a price tag of Rs 10,999. It will be available for the special sale in two shades, namely, Feather Gold and Feather Black.

The special sale of Realme Narzo N53 will be conducted between 2pm and 4pm (local time) in India. Realme will offer the phone with up to Rs 750 discount on the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the higher 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage with up to Rs 1,000 discount during the special sale. However, the special discount on N53 will be available only for the HDFC and ICICI credit and debit cards.

Realme Narzo N53 specifications and features

The Realme Narzo N53 comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 13 OS and Realme UI. When it comes to security, the device offers a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

It also features up to 6 GB of virtual RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card slot. The device sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 50-megapixel main sensor with an 0.3-megapixel dual-camera unit.

