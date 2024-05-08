How to disappear from WhatsApp without deleting it

WhatsApp is India’s most used instant messaging app. The app is used by billions of people worldwide. The app allows users to send messages, texts, documents, media files, and more. The app also lets users make calls over internet. It has various functionalities and remains working in the background.

The app allows users to receive messages from their friends and contacts anytime they want and you get a notification for that if your are online. But this can be very annoying if you receive messages frequently. So, the app need a lack of a log-off option.

though you cant logout, there are many ways you can disappear from the app temporarily for a few hours.

Turning off WhatsApp notifications helps you stay focused by preventing message distractions throughout your day.

How to disable WhatsApp notifications

Open Settings.

Tap on Notifications, then select WhatsApp.

Toggle off the green notifications switch next to “Allow Notifications.”

How to manage notifications directly within WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp.

Tap the three-dot icon at the top left and choose Settings.

Go to Notifications and turn off all notification sounds.

Force-stopping WhatsApp prevents it from running in the background, effectively making you appear offline without disconnecting from Wi-Fi or turning off cellular data. Remember, if you open the app, it will become active again.

How to force stop WhatsApp:

Access your phone’s settings.

Go to Apps.

Select WhatsApp and tap on Force Stop.

Another method to avoid receiving WhatsApp messages is by turning off mobile data specifically for WhatsApp. This allows you to use other internet-dependent apps without WhatsApp distractions.

Also Read: WhatsApp working on these new features to improve your chat experience