Woman with father-in-law’s help stops husband’s second marriage at temple in Bhadrak district, drags him to police station

Bhadrak: A father stopped his son’s second marriage at temple and dragged him to police station in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. Such an incident has come to the fore from Basudevpur of the district.

According to sources, one Ajay Kumar Jena was married to woman 10 years back and had a kid with her. However, he recently got into an extra-marital affair with another woman from Chandimal of district.

Reportedly, Ajay had registered court marriage with the second woman. However, his first wife got to know about the court marriage. Following this, she informed her father-in-law Bishnu Mohan Jena about the second marriage.

After knowing about it, Bishnu Mohan along with his daughter-in-law went to search for Ajay and interrogate him about the same. But, they found him getting married to the second woman at the temple in Chandimal. Getting angry with Ajay’s act, Bishnu Mohan dragged him to the police station and registered a case against him.

Based on the registered case, police detained Ajay and the second woman and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

