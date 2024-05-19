PM Modi lands in Bhubaneswar, to hold roadshow in Puri tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BIPA) this evening to seek votes for party candidates in three places.

The Prime Minister straight went to the BJP office soon after landing at at the airport around 6.30 PM and held an important meeting with party men for about an hour. Later, he went to the city-based Raj Bhawan to have night halt.

Tomorrow, he will visit the Lord Jagannath Temple in the morning and begin his roadshow from Singhadwar of Srimandir to the Medical Chhak at 8 AM.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister is also slated to attend public meetings in Angul and Cuttack.

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangement has been made for the PM’s roadshow. As many as 63 platoons of police force, 3 SP rank officers, 8 additional SPs, 22 DSPs, 42 Inspectors, 109 Sub-Inspectors, 34 Havildars, 202 Constables, and 250 Home Guards have been deployed. Besides,

The entire roadshow area will be cordoned off by dog and bomb squads, declared no-fly zone and sanitized ahead of the roadshow of the Prime Minister.

Suspecting lakhs of party workers leaders, temporary barricades have been erected on both sides of the Grand Road.