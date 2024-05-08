Over Rs 9 lakh cash seized during checking for elections in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a major breakthrough, police seized over Rs 9 lakh while checking for upcoming elections in Tusra of Odisha’s Balangir district.

According to sources, in view of upcoming elections, police were conducting raids when they recovered around Rs 2 lakh one thousand 800 from a car and seized around Rs 51,800 from one Prafula Kumar Sahu at Dahimal Chakk under Tusra police limits of the districts.

Furthermore, the cops also seized around five lakh from a car and around Rs 3 lakh and 50 thousand from a pick-up in the same place. Further investigation into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a huge amount of intoxicating substances have been seized in Padampur of Odisha’s Bargarh district. The cops have also arrested four people in connection with this.

Notably, as election is approaching, raids are being conducted in different parts of the state. These raid are conducted to put a check on illegal activities. Meanwhile, while conducting patrolling on Sunday evening, Padampur cops seized massive amount of intoxicants.

According to sources, the cops have seized over 1,400 drug injections, over a thousand intoxicating pills and 52 cough-syrups. Additionally, the cops have four people including the prime accused Rakesh Nayak in this connection.

Likewise, police seized over Rs 24 lakh cash from a vehicle during checking ahead of election in Keonjhar district earlier.