School teacher on election duty dies, Odisha CEO announces ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Balangir: Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha today announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh for the next kin of the school teacher who died during election duty today in Balangir district.

Dhal announced the ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased teacher who has been identified as Sushil Kumar Acharya, who was working at the Agalpur Block Pattuapally Primary School.

According to reports, Acharya had gone to collect voting materials from Titilagarh DAV College Dispersal Center for the second phase of the election to be held tomorrow. However, he was rushed to the Titlagarh Hospital as he complained of intense chest pain.

The doctors of Titlagarh Hospital referred Acharya to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for further treatment as his condition deteriorated. But unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Though the exact reason of the teacher’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that he died of heart-attack.

It is to be noted here that another polling official named Alekh Randhari was also killed in road accident in Nabarangpur district on May 11. Dhal also had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh for his family members.

Also Read: Stage All Set For Second Phase Election In Odisha, Check Full Details Here

 
Subadh Nayak 11521 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

