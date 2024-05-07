Nor’wester rain brings temperature below 40 degree Celsius mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Nor’wester rain in Odisha brought temperature below the 40 degree Celsius mark across the State today, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the first time after March 30 that Odisha reported temperature below the 40 degrees Celsius mark. On March 30, the mercury had crossed 40 degrees for the first time in 2024. On this day, Malkangiri was the hottest place of the State with 41 degree Celsius while Boudh (40.5), Titlagarh (40.5) and Balangir (40.2) recorded temperatures above 40 degrees and Nayagarh had recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

Today, as per the data of the weather department, Malkangiri was the hottest place in the state with just 39.3 degrees. Likewise, Kendrapara and Sundergarh recorded 38.6 and 38.2 degrees C respectively. With 37.5 degrees C, Sambalpur witnessed the fourth highest temperature.

In the Twin City of the State, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar got a major respite from the scorching heatwave as the Millennium City reported 33 degrees C while the Capital City witnessed 32.2 degrees C today.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rainfall activity across the State for the next four days.