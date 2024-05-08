These six districts of Odisha to witness rain, predicts IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted today that a total of six districts of Odisha will witness rainfall activities in the next three hours.

The weather department also forecasted that the rain will be accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph , lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara within next three hours,” said IMD

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places protect from lightning strike,” it added.

The weatherman also has issued Orange Warning for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Nabarangpur till 8.30 AM tomorrow. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph Baragarh, Sundaragrah, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur also hail in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, & Jajpur, it added.

Likewise, it issued Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.