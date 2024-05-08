Below Header Govt Ad

3.77 Kgs of gold worth Rs 2.79 Cr seized at Bhubaneswar airport, 4 arrested

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
3.77 kgs of gold seized at bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: A total of 3.77 Kgs of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.79 Crore was seized at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar recently and four passengers were arrested in this connection on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) identified four passengers arriving from Dubai to Bhubaneswar and questioned them upon arrival.

During interrogation, the DRI officers got to know that all of them had attempted to smuggle gold in paste form, by concealing them in their rectum.

Investigation resulted in recovery of a total of 12 capsules containing gold in paste form, from the four passengers. Heat treatment of the contraband resulted in compound separation and gold weighing 3.77 kg, valued at Rs 2.79 cr was recovered from their possession.

The recovered gold has been seized and the four passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.

Also Read: 5 Arrested For Gangraping Minor Girl After Drugging Her In Berhampur City

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11440 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.