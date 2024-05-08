3.77 Kgs of gold worth Rs 2.79 Cr seized at Bhubaneswar airport, 4 arrested

Bhubaneswar: A total of 3.77 Kgs of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.79 Crore was seized at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar recently and four passengers were arrested in this connection on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) identified four passengers arriving from Dubai to Bhubaneswar and questioned them upon arrival.

During interrogation, the DRI officers got to know that all of them had attempted to smuggle gold in paste form, by concealing them in their rectum.

Investigation resulted in recovery of a total of 12 capsules containing gold in paste form, from the four passengers. Heat treatment of the contraband resulted in compound separation and gold weighing 3.77 kg, valued at Rs 2.79 cr was recovered from their possession.

The recovered gold has been seized and the four passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.

