Gold price in India drops marginally for 24 carat on 18th May

Business
Representative Image- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,750 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,600.

Some changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,900 Rs 67,750
Mumbai Rs 73,750 Rs 67,650
Chennai Rs 73,850 Rs 67,770
Kolkata Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600
Hyderabad Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600
Bangalore Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2024, silver costs Rs 89,100 per kilogram.

