Gold price in India drops marginally for 24 carat on 18th May
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,750 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,600.
Some changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,900
|Rs 67,750
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,650
|Chennai
|Rs 73,850
|Rs 67,770
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,750
|Rs 67,600
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2024, silver costs Rs 89,100 per kilogram.