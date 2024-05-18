Gold price in India drops marginally for 24 carat on 18th May

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,750 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,600.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,750, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,600.

Some changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,900 Rs 67,750 Mumbai Rs 73,750 Rs 67,650 Chennai Rs 73,850 Rs 67,770 Kolkata Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Hyderabad Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Bangalore Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,750 Rs 67,600

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 18, 2024, silver costs Rs 89,100 per kilogram.