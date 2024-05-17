As long as Naveen Patnaik is the Chief Minister, you will be in his heart: VK Pandian to Salia Sahi residents

Bhubaneswar: As long as Naveen Patnaik is the Chief Minister of Odisha, you will be in his heart, said senior party leader VK Pandian to Salia Sahi residents today.

While addressing a huge gathering today, Pandian said that the Chief Minister always wants the betterment of the Salia Sahi and thinks about you first in times of natural calamities and he doesn’t work for votes, he works to keep you all in better manner. You all will be in his heart as long as he is the Chief Minister.

Because of your hard work and contribution, the city of Bhubaneswar is thriving today and the Chief Minister wants to build a new Bhubaneswar through you and with your help and support.

“Naveen Patnaik is the only Chief Minister in the country that he gave respect and dignity to the slum dwellers and worked for them. He was asked to relocate you elsewhere, but he turned down it and decided to provide land patta to you all in the same place where you live. This has not been done by BJP or any other government in any state,” Pandian said.

The senior BJD leader also raised about the transformation programs and slammed BJP MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi for not doing any work for the development of the Salia Sahi.

“He further said that the Chief Minister has promised that electricity bill will not come to your houses from July, everyone will be included in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and the members of the Mission Shakti will get pension,” Pandian said while seeking votes for BJD MP candidate Manmath Routray and Bhubaneswar North MLA candidate Sushant Kumar Rout.