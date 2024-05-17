BJD’s Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta campaigns in Dashapallaa

Nayagarh: BJD’s Kandhamal MP candidate Achyuta Samanta today campaigned in Dashapallaa of Nayagarh district along with party’s Dashapallaa MLA candidate Ramesh Chandra Behera.

According to reports, both Achyuta Samanta and Ramesh Chandra Behera visited different places of Dashapallaa and Gania blocks of the district and sought votes from the people.

While speaking to the voters, Samanta spoke about Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s people-oriented work, clean governance and clean image and appealed them to bless Patnaik by voting both the candidates on May 20.

It is to be noted here election to the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat and the seven assembly constituencies under it will got the vote on May 20, the second phase election in Odisha.