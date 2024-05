Cuttack: The mobile squad of the excise department today seized 82 grams of heroin from near Gora Kabar of Cuttack City today and arrested one man.

Acting on a tip off, the officials conducted a checking on the as scooty dicky near Gora Kabar of the city and seized 82 grams of heroin worth Rs 8 lakh and arrested one Sushant Kumar Dutta.

While Sushant was forwarded to the court, the officials have started further probe into the matter to ascertain more details.