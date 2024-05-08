Odisha Elections 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to campaign in Rayagada today

Rayagada: Campaigning for elections is on peak in Odisha as polls are approaching. Meanwhile, today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Odisha’s Rayagada to campaign and appeals public to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to information given by officials, the union minister will join a public eeting along with Koraput BJP candidates. Reportedly, he will join the meeting at 3.40 pm at Barijhula of Rayagada.

Meanwhile, over 30 thousand party workers and leaders are set to be present in the meeting. Likewise Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

As per his schedule, Narendra Modi will hold the roadshow in Bhubaneswar from Mastercanteen Square to Vani Vihar at 6 PM on May 10 (Friday). He will spend the night in the State Capital City and hold a massive public meeting in Balangir on the following day (May 11).

This will be Modi’s second visit to the State within a week. Earlier on May 5, he landed in Bhubaneswar and had a night halt in the Raj Bhawan. On May 6, he addressed public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur and sought votes for the party candidates.

