BJD conducts high voltage campaign in Kandhamal

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
high voltage campaign in Kandhamal

Phulbani: The Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) conducted a high voltage campaign in Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming election.

BJD’s Kandhamal Lok Sabha MP candidate Achyuta Samanta and Pulbani MLA candidate Jayshree Kanhar visited different places of under Phulbani constituency and sought votes.

Samanta urged the voters to vote in a double conch and bless Naveen Patnaik to become the Chief Minister for the sixth time. A self-help group member of Gochhapada Panchayat surprised and impressed everyone while speaking about the contribution of the BJD president to the state.

It is to be noted here that the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency and all the assembly seats under it will go to poll on May 20.

Subadh Nayak

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

