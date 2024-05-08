Odisha Elections 2024: BJD will clean sweep seats, says Karthik Pandian

Berhampur: As the elections are approaching, campaigns are on the peak in Odisha. Meanwhile, the star campaigner of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD), Karthik Pandian has said that the party will clean sweep in the first phase of elections.

While speaking to the local media, the 5T chairman said that BJD will get good number of votes in the first phase of elections in Odisha on May 13. He further said that the party’s competition in Koraput and Kalahandi are Congress, while in Ganjam, BJD is having a one-side fight. Hence, the party will sweep in the first phase of election.

Additionally, VK Pandian said that public are waiting for BJD’s manifesto. “Everyone is waiting for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s manifesto and this will released within two days. BJD’s manifesto is not for getting vote, but for the development of Odisha,” said Nabin Odisha chairman.

Earlier, the senior BJD leader and party’s political strategist VK Pandian dared the BJP to declare its Chief Minister candidate for Odisha. While targeting the saffron party in a public meeting at Khallikote of Ganjam district, Pandian said that they (BJP) will not get even 10 per cent of vote if project anyone as their Chief Minister candidate.

It is worth mentioning here that voting for the four Lok Sabha segments of Odisha and the 28 assembly seats under them will begin on May 13. The second phase election will be held on May 19, third on May 25 and fourth on June 1st. The results of the general elections 2024 will be declared on June 4th.

