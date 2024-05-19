Vodafone Idea to offer its 5G services across India in the next 5 months

Vodafone is one of the three private telecom service providers in India but its customers base has been decreasing due to the absence of a 5G network. Vodafone Idea Limited has told that it will be rolling out 5G in the next six months. This might be a game changer for them as other telecom services providers- Reliance Jio, Airtel are already offering 5G across the country. Both the telecos have stretched their 5G network across almost the country.

Vodafone Idea Limited CEO, Akshaya Moondra during the Q4 FY24 investors call has confirmed that they will roll out 5G in next six months and this means that we can get the fast internet by November 2024. The company will also roll out 5G NSA. The company has showcased its 5G its FWA solution called Vi AirFiber at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023. Vodafone Idea has already introduced 5G in four circles- Pune, Delhi, Punjab and Chennai. Funding issues has been the prime reason for the telecom operator not to launch 5G.

Vodafone Idea has lost customer due to non-availibility of 5G. The telecom service provider’s active user base fell from more than 200 million to 193 million in a year. The ARPU (average revenue per user) growth of the company is highest in terms of CAGR but its ARPU stands at Rs 146. Reliance Jio’s ARPU is Rs 181.7 while Airtel’s ARPU is Rs 209.