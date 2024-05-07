VK Pandian dares BJP to declare CM candidate for Odisha

Berhampur: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and party’s political strategist VK Pandian today dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to declare its Chief Minister candidate for Odisha.

While targeting the saffron party in a public meeting at Khallikote of Ganjam district, Pandian said that they (BJP) will not get even 10 per cent of vote if project anyone as their Chief Minister candidate.

“Some people are thinking that Naveen Patnaik will not get the blessings of the people and thus will not become the Chief Minister of Odisha again. They are daydreamers. The opposition party is not able to answer when we ask them who is their CM candidate for Odisha,” he said.

“For the last 10 years, a Union Minister has been trying to become the Chief Minister of Odisha. But his own party is scared to project him as CM candidate. The party does not trust him. If his own party does not trust him, then how will he gain the trust, faith and blessings of the people of Odisha,” Pandian questioned.

“Repeatedly he (the Union Minister) has been saying that Naveen Patnaik is in the power for the last 24 years and give us (BJP) one chance. Opportunity will be given to you but first of all declare who is your CM candidate. The people of Odisha should see the face of your CM candidate and then only they will give their blessings. The people will decide one between Naveen Patnaik and your CM candidate to bless,” the senior BJD leader said.

“I call upon the opposition party to declare their CM candidate if they have the courage. I dare them to declare their CM candidate for Odisha and I challenge they will not get even 10 per cent of vote if project anyone as their CM candidate, ” Pandian dared the saffron party while seeking votes for his party candidates.